公司目录
Akkodis
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Akkodis 薪资

Akkodis的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$3,989到高端的销售$233,199。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Akkodis. 最后更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $109K
生物医学工程师
$52.9K
数据科学家
$60.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
信息技术专家
$44.4K
产品经理
$52.1K
项目经理
$94.1K
招聘人员
$4K
销售
$233K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，Akkodis最高薪的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$233,199。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Akkodis的年总薪酬中位数为$56,521。

特色职位

    未找到Akkodis的特色职位

相关公司

  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源