Airtel India 薪资

Airtel India的薪资范围从市场运营职位的年总薪酬$3,631（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$113,207（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Airtel India. 最后更新： 11/16/2025

软件工程师
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证软件工程师

产品经理
Median $42K
软件工程经理
Median $113K

数据科学家
Median $36.8K
业务分析师
Median $21.3K
业务拓展
$45.5K
数据分析师
$35.2K
财务分析师
$7.5K
人力资源
$16.4K
信息技术专员
$4.4K
市场营销
$56.1K
市场运营
$3.6K
产品设计师
Median $29K
产品设计经理
$67.8K
项目经理
$34.2K
销售
$14.7K
网络安全分析师
$12K
解决方案架构师
$49.4K

数据架构师

全面薪酬
$25.9K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Airtel India薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$113,207。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Airtel India的年度总薪酬中位数为$31,578。

