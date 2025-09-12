公司目录
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa 薪资

Airtel Africa的薪资范围从业务运营经理职位的年总薪酬$5,814（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$241,200（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Airtel Africa. 最后更新： 11/16/2025

软件工程师
Median $21.6K

后端软件工程师

会计师
$23.1K
业务运营经理
$5.8K

信息技术专员
$23.1K
产品经理
$53.4K
项目经理
$43.8K
软件工程经理
$241K
解决方案架构师
$59.9K
常见问题

Airtel Africa薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$241,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Airtel Africa的年度总薪酬中位数为$33,476。

