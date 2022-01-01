公司目录
Airtable
Airtable 薪资

Airtable的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$112,700到高端的软件工程经理$755,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Airtable. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC3 $223K
IC4 $279K
IC5 $471K
IC6 $682K

全栈软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $230K
产品经理
Median $255K

用户体验研究员
Median $423K
软件工程经理
Median $755K
数据科学家
Median $315K
市场运营
Median $172K
业务运营
$388K
业务分析师
$162K
客户服务
$113K
客户成功
$114K
人力资源
$116K
信息技术专家
$332K
市场营销
$191K
产品设计经理
$609K
招聘人员
$166K
销售工程师
$165K
网络安全分析师
$362K
解决方案架构师
$288K
技术项目经理
$470K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Airtable，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Airtable，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Airtable最高薪的职位是软件工程经理，年总薪酬为$755,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Airtable的年总薪酬中位数为$278,523。

其他资源