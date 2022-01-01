公司目录
Airbnb

Airbnb 薪资

Airbnb的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$33,473（低端）到软件工程师职位的$836,108（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Airbnb. 最后更新： 9/4/2025

Airbnb标志

$57K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

软件工程师
G7 $186K
G8 $309K
G9 $443K
G10 $587K
G11 $836K

安卓工程师

移动软件工程师

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

数据科学家
L3 $224K
L4 $237K
L5 $345K
L6 $502K
L7 $827K
产品经理
L4 $292K
L5 $434K
L6 $512K
L7 $724K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
产品设计师
L6 $304K
L7 $201K
L8 $272K
L9 $406K
L10 $463K
L11 $706K

用户体验设计师

软件工程经理
M1 $602K
M2 $765K
招聘专员
G8 $189K
G9 $209K

技术招聘专员

技术项目经理
L5 $349K
L6 $499K
财务分析师
Median $301K
项目经理
Median $200K
市场营销
Median $300K
项目群经理
Median $330K
业务分析师
Median $33.5K
数据分析师
Median $157K
法务
Median $275K

法律顾问

销售
Median $100K
数据科学经理
Median $620K
行政助理
Median $155K
业务拓展
Median $130K
信息技术专员
Median $230K
用户体验研究员
Median $340K
会计师
$190K

技术会计

业务运营
$349K
业务运营经理
$267K
文案撰稿人
$246K
人力资源
$126K
市场营销运营
$367K
机械工程师
$295K
人员运营
$402K
产品设计经理
$348K
收入运营
$266K
销售工程师
$71.5K
网络安全分析师
$117K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

35%

1

30%

2

20%

3

15%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 35% 归属于 1st- (8.75% 季度)

  • 30% 归属于 2nd- (7.50% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (5.00% 季度)

  • 15% 归属于 4th- (3.75% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Airbnb is 软件工程师 at the G11 level with a yearly total compensation of $836,108. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb is $301,000.

推荐职位

    未找到Airbnb的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Opendoor
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源