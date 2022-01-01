公司目录
Air Liquide
Air Liquide 薪资

Air Liquide的薪资范围从低端的财务分析师年度总薪酬$3,681到高端的用户体验研究员$124,773。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Air Liquide. 最后更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $63.8K
会计师
$35.3K
行政助理
$17.8K

生物医学工程师
$84.6K
业务分析师
$58.7K
业务发展
$45.4K
客户服务
$31.6K
数据分析师
$80.4K
数据科学家
$122K
电气工程师
$104K
财务分析师
$3.7K
信息技术专家
$99.5K
机械工程师
$51.6K
项目经理
$58.9K
解决方案架构师
$19.1K
总体薪酬
$16.6K
用户体验研究员
$125K
常见问题

据报道，Air Liquide最高薪的职位是用户体验研究员 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$124,773。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Air Liquide的年总薪酬中位数为$58,667。

