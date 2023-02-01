公司目录
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research 薪资

Agency for Science, Technology and Research的薪资范围从化学工程师职位的年总薪酬$48,215（低端）到数据科学家职位的$91,734（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Agency for Science, Technology and Research. 最后更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $78.8K

研究科学家

数据科学家
Median $91.7K
生物医学工程师
$73.6K

化学工程师
$48.2K

研究工程师

数据分析师
$49.5K
硬件工程师
$66.4K
常见问题

Agency for Science, Technology and Research薪资最高的职位是数据科学家，年度总薪酬为$91,734。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Agency for Science, Technology and Research的年度总薪酬中位数为$70,028。

