公司目录
Age of Learning
Age of Learning 薪资

Age of Learning的薪资范围从用户体验研究员职位的年总薪酬$81,600（低端）到产品经理职位的$414,915（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自Age of Learning现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 最后更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $135K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
$134K
产品设计师
$116K

产品经理
$415K
软件工程经理
$166K
用户体验研究员
$81.6K
常见问题

Age of Learning薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$414,915。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Age of Learning的年度总薪酬中位数为$134,333。

