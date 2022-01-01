公司目录
Afiniti
Afiniti 福利

预估总价值： $548

保险、健康和福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    3 days from home

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

    • 其他
  • Internet Reimbursement

