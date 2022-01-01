Change
Afiniti 福利
添加福利
对比
预估总价值： $548
保险、健康和福祉
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Health Insurance
Vision Insurance
Disability Insurance
Free Drinks
$365
Maternity Leave
6 weeks
Paternity Leave
6 weeks
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sick Time
居家
Remote Work
3 days from home
财务和退休
401k
津贴和折扣
Learning and Development
交通
Regional transit system
其他
Internet Reimbursement
