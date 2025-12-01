公司目录
Affirm
Affirm 数据科学家 薪资

Affirm in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从L4级别的每year$168K到L6级别的每year$279K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$240K。 查看Affirm总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/1/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L4
$168K
$130K
$37.5K
$0
L5
$213K
$161K
$51.5K
$0
L6
$279K
$172K
$107K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
查看 2 更多等级
归属时间表

50%

1

50%

2

股票类型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs采用2年归属时间表：

  • 50% 归属于 1st- (12.50% 季度)

  • 50% 归属于 2nd- (12.50% 季度)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



常见问题

Affirm in United States数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$400,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Affirm in United States数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$210,000。

