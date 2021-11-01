公司目录
Aeva
Aeva 薪资

Aeva的薪资范围从产品经理职位的年总薪酬$187,018（低端）到产品设计师职位的$477,375（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Aeva. 最后更新： 9/1/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $210K
硬件工程师
Median $225K
机械工程师
Median $210K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
产品设计师
$477K
产品经理
$187K
项目群经理
$427K
项目经理
$347K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

