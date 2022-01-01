公司目录
Advantest
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Advantest 薪资

Advantest的薪资范围从低端的产品设计师年度总薪酬$30,475到高端的电气工程师$263,310。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Advantest. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $138K

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

客户服务
$38K
数据分析师
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
电气工程师
$263K
硬件工程师
$150K
市场营销
$146K
机械工程师
$41.8K
产品设计师
$30.5K
项目经理
$254K
项目经理
$239K
技术项目经理
$249K
技术写作者
$59.3K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，Advantest最高薪的职位是电气工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$263,310。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Advantest的年总薪酬中位数为$141,863。

特色职位

    未找到Advantest的特色职位

相关公司

  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Lam Research
  • ASML
  • KLA
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源