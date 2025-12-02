ADP in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Product Manager级别的每year$124K到VP Product Management级别的每year$418K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$217K。 查看ADP总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在ADP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (Infinity% 每期)
