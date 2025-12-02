公司目录
ADP
ADP 市场营销 薪资

ADP in United States的市场营销薪酬包中位数为每year$127K。 查看ADP总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
ADP
Digital Marketing Tech
New York, NY
年薪总额
$127K
级别
Mid Level
基本工资
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$11.5K
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
25 年
职业等级是什么 ADP?
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常见问题

ADP in United States市场营销职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$183,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ADP in United States市场营销职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$126,500。

