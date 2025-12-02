公司目录
ADP
ADP 数据分析师 薪资

ADP in United States的数据分析师平均总薪酬范围从每year$89.3K到$122K。 查看ADP总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$95.6K - $116K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$89.3K$95.6K$116K$122K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在ADP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (Infinity% 每期)



常见问题

ADP in United States数据分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$121,800。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ADP in United States数据分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$89,250。

其他资源

