ACME Capital
ACME Capital 薪资

ACME Capital的薪资范围从技术写作师职位的年总薪酬$15,107（低端）到风险投资家职位的$178,850（高端）。最后更新： 11/16/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $130K
技术写作师
$15.1K
风险投资家
$179K

常见问题

ACME Capital薪资最高的职位是风险投资家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$178,850。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ACME Capital的年度总薪酬中位数为$130,000。

