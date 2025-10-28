公司目录
Accton Technology
Accton Technology 硬件工程师 薪资

Accton Technology in Taiwan的硬件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearNT$1.64M。 查看Accton Technology总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Accton Technology
Power Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
年薪总额
NT$1.64M
级别
Advance Engineer
基本工资
NT$1.64M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
奖金
NT$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
7 年
职业等级是什么 Accton Technology?
Block logo
+NT$1.83M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.81M
Stripe logo
+NT$631K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.1M
Verily logo
+NT$694K
最新薪资提交
常见问题

Accton Technology in Taiwan硬件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬NT$2,162,251。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Accton Technology in Taiwan硬件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为NT$1,181,817。

