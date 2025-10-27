公司目录
AccelByte
AccelByte 软件工程师 薪资

AccelByte in Indonesia的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearIDR 242.77M。 查看AccelByte总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
AccelByte
Site Reliability Engineer
Yogyakarta, YO, Indonesia
年薪总额
IDR 242.77M
级别
L3
基本工资
IDR 227.41M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
奖金
IDR 15.37M
在职年限
5-10 年
工作经验
5-10 年
职业等级是什么 AccelByte?
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
站点可靠性工程师

常见问题

AccelByte in Indonesia软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬IDR 323,433,611。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
AccelByte in Indonesia软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为IDR 227,407,833。

其他资源