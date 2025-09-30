What is the highest 产品设计师 salary at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Greater Houston Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 产品设计师 at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Greater Houston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $95,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Academy Sports + Outdoors 产品设计师 employees get paid in Greater Houston Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Academy Sports + Outdoors for the 产品设计师 role in Greater Houston Area is $69,888.