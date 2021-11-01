公司目录
Abnormal AI
Abnormal AI 薪资

Abnormal AI的薪资范围从技术项目经理职位的年总薪酬$67,409（低端）到人力资源职位的$623,603（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Abnormal AI. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $229K
P4 $295K
P5 $337K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $200K
网络安全分析师
Median $181K

人力资源
$624K
市场营销
$208K
市场运营
$214K
招聘专员
$199K
销售
$236K
软件工程经理
$585K
技术项目经理
$67.4K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Abnormal AI，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Abnormal AI薪资最高的职位是人力资源 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$623,603。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Abnormal AI的年度总薪酬中位数为$210,816。

其他资源