ABB in Sweden的软件工程师薪酬Associate Software Engineer级别为每yearSEK 502K。 year薪酬 in Sweden包的中位数总计为SEK 502K。 查看ABB总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
