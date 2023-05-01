公司目录
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于AAR Corp的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. Its Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services, inventory management, and distribution services, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. and foreign governments. The company serves various customers, including airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and military customers. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

    http://aarcorp.com
    网站
    1951
    成立年份
    4,500
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预计收入
    总部

