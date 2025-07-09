公司目录
Aakash Educational Services 薪资

Aakash Educational Services的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$3,074到高端的软件工程师$25,305。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Aakash Educational Services. 最后更新： 8/10/2025

$160K

客户服务
$3.1K
信息技术专家
$6K
销售
$7.2K

软件工程师
$25.3K
常见问题

据报道，Aakash Educational Services最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$25,305。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Aakash Educational Services的年总薪酬中位数为$6,605。

