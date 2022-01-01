公司目录
A123 Systems
A123 Systems 薪资

A123 Systems的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$29,850到高端的数据科学家$149,250。

$160K

化学工程师
Median $125K
数据科学家
$149K
软件工程师
$29.9K

归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在A123 Systems，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

据报道，A123 Systems最高薪的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$149,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，A123 Systems的年总薪酬中位数为$125,000。

