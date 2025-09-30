7-Eleven in Greater Dallas Area的产品经理薪酬范围从Senior Product Manager级别的每year$179K到Lead Product Manager级别的每year$190K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area包的中位数总计为$178K。 查看7-Eleven总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$179K
$160K
$0
$19K
Lead Product Manager
$190K
$167K
$0
$22.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***