股票类型

RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：

0 % 归属于 1st - 年 ( 0.00 % 年度 )

0 % 归属于 2nd - 年 ( 0.00 % 年度 )

100 % 归属于 3rd - 年 ( 100.00 % 年度 )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.