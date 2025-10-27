3M in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从T1级别的每year$87.9K到T4A级别的每year$170K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$112K。 查看3M总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
0%
年 1
0%
年 2
100 %
年 3
在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：
0% 归属于 1st-年 (0.00% 年度)
0% 归属于 2nd-年 (0.00% 年度)
100% 归属于 3rd-年 (100.00% 年度)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
