3M in United States的机械工程师薪酬范围从T1级别的每year$78.6K到T4级别的每year$145K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$88.6K。 查看3M总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
$78.6K
$77.4K
$0
$1.3K
T2
$97.8K
$95.3K
$0
$2.5K
T3
$122K
$115K
$0
$7.1K
T4
$145K
$141K
$0
$4.4K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
0%
年 1
0%
年 2
100 %
年 3
在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：
0% 归属于 1st-年 (0.00% 年度)
0% 归属于 2nd-年 (0.00% 年度)
100% 归属于 3rd-年 (100.00% 年度)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.30% 年度)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.