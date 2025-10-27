公司目录
3M
3M 市场营销运营 薪资

3M in United States的市场营销运营平均总薪酬范围从每year$130K到$188K。 查看3M总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025

平均总薪酬

$147K - $171K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$130K$147K$171K$188K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (0.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 2nd- (0.00% 年度)

  • 100% 归属于 3rd- (100.00% 年度)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



常见问题

3M in United States市场营销运营职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$188,020。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
3M in United States市场营销运营职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$129,560。

