3M 业务运营经理 薪资

3M的业务运营经理平均总薪酬范围从每year$133K到$182K。 查看3M总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025

平均总薪酬

$143K - $173K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$133K$143K$173K$182K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 0% 归属于 1st- (0.00% 年度)

  • 0% 归属于 2nd- (0.00% 年度)

  • 100% 归属于 3rd- (100.00% 年度)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



常见问题

3M业务运营经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$182,120。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
3M业务运营经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$133,450。

