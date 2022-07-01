公司目录
24M Technologies
热门见解
    • 关于

    24M is solving the grand challenge of energy storage with the invention of a semisolid lithium-ion battery cell, a revolutionary technology for the architects of our energy future.24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by enabling a new, cost-effective version of the lithium-ion battery – powered by semisolid lithium-ion technology. By upending the design of the battery cell, as well as how the batteries are made, the company solves the critical, twenty-five-year-old challenge associated with the world’s preferred form of energy storage: reducing its high cost while maintaining its strengths.

    http://www.24-m.com
    网站
    2010
    成立年份
    90
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

