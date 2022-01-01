公司目录
1Password 薪资

1Password的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$32,474到高端的软件工程经理$218,900。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 1Password. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Junior Developer $124K
Developer $140K
Senior Developer $183K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $115K
客户服务
Median $32.5K

产品经理
Median $118K
销售
Median $139K
业务分析师
$80.2K
客户成功
$137K
数据科学经理
$161K
数据科学家
$137K
市场营销
$80.6K
合作伙伴经理
$92.6K
产品设计经理
$188K
销售工程师
$123K
软件工程经理
$219K
技术写作者
$117K
用户体验研究员
$55K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在1Password，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

El rol con mayor salario reportado en 1Password es 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $218,900. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 1Password es $123,310.

