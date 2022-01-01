公司目录
10x Genomics 薪资

10x Genomics的薪资范围从低端的设施经理年度总薪酬$92,859到高端的软件工程经理$477,375。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 10x Genomics. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

软件工程师
Median $332K

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

机械工程师
Median $230K
生物医学工程师
$120K

数据科学家
$347K
设施经理
$92.9K
信息技术专家
$203K
法律
$375K
市场运营
$285K
光学工程师
$219K
产品设计师
$159K
产品经理
$353K
招聘人员
$214K
软件工程经理
$477K
常见问题

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v 10x Genomics je 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $477,375. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v 10x Genomics je $230,000.

