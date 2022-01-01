公司目录
1010data
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

1010data 薪资

1010data的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$105,023到高端的软件工程经理$263,160。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 1010data. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

业务分析师
$105K
数据科学家
$114K
软件工程师
Median $125K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
软件工程经理
$263K
解决方案架构师
$132K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v 1010data je 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $263,160. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v 1010data je $125,000.

特色职位

    未找到1010data的特色职位

相关公司

  • Fortanix
  • Formidable
  • Seeq
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源