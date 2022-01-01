公司目錄
Zalando
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Zalando 薪資

Zalando的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$32,793到高端的企業發展$219,348。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Zalando. 最後更新： 7/25/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

iOS 工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

研究科學家

資料工程師

產品經理
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
資料科學家
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
軟體工程經理
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
商業分析師
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
資料分析師
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
產品設計師
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

使用者體驗設計師

行銷
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
財務分析師
Median $78.4K
人力資源
Median $89.4K
專案經理
Median $93.6K
商務拓展
Median $90.4K
資料科學經理
Median $139K
行銷營運
Median $70.9K
產品設計經理
Median $148K
專案管理師
Median $65.1K
招募專員
Median $65.1K
會計師
$113K

技術會計師

行政助理
$32.8K
業務營運
$95.3K
業務營運經理
$86.4K
企業發展
$219K
客戶服務
$100K
資訊技術專業人員
$119K
銷售
$73.5K
網路安全分析師
$113K
技術專案經理
$49.6K
使用者體驗研究員
$86.3K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Zalando，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Zalando is 企業發展 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando is $90,669.

特色職位

    未找到Zalando的特色職位

相關公司

  • ABOUT YOU
  • Jane
  • Zappos.com
  • Tradesy
  • Touch of Modern
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源