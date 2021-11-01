公司目錄
Starry
Starry 薪資

Starry的薪資範圍從低端的機械工程師年度總薪酬$104,475到高端的軟體工程經理$182,408。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Starry. 最後更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $114K
硬體工程師
$117K
機械工程師
$104K

產品經理
$155K
專案管理師
$124K
軟體工程經理
$182K
技術專案經理
$119K
常見問題

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Starry é 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $182,408.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Starry é $119,400.

