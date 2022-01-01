公司目錄
Staples 薪資

Staples的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$26,722到高端的財務分析師$283,575。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Staples. 最後更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $135K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $98.5K
銷售
Median $26.7K

產品經理
Median $138K
產品設計師
Median $66.4K

使用者體驗設計師

商業分析師
$119K
資料分析師
$69.7K
財務分析師
$284K
行銷
$49.8K
專案管理師
$96.5K
網路安全分析師
$40.2K
軟體工程經理
$175K
解決方案架構師
$145K
技術專案經理
$101K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Staples is 財務分析師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Staples is $99,500.

