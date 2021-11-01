公司目錄
Sitel Group
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Sitel Group 薪資

Sitel Group的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$3,194到高端的客戶服務$31,356。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Sitel Group. 最後更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

商業分析師
$6.6K
客戶服務
$31.4K
資料分析師
$8.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
資料科學家
$22.7K
軟體工程師
$3.2K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Sitel Group to 客戶服務 at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $31,356. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Sitel Group wynosi $8,528.

特色職位

    未找到Sitel Group的特色職位

相關公司

  • Birlasoft
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • Mu Sigma
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源