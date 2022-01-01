公司目錄
Sisense
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Sisense 薪資

Sisense的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$38,592到高端的銷售$218,900。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Sisense. 最後更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $99.8K
會計師
$119K
商業分析師
$143K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
客戶服務
$162K
資料分析師
$139K
資訊技術專業人員
$38.6K
產品經理
$112K
招募專員
$86.2K
銷售
$219K
軟體工程經理
$159K
解決方案架構師
$144K
技術專案經理
$101K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在 Sisense，Options 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Sisense is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sisense is $129,320.

特色職位

    未找到Sisense的特色職位

相關公司

  • The Climate Corporation
  • Synack
  • Digital River
  • DataStax
  • WorkBoard
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源