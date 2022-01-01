公司目錄
SiriusXM
SiriusXM 薪資

SiriusXM的薪資範圍從低端的專案經理年度總薪酬$76,569到高端的企業發展$444,210。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 SiriusXM. 最後更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer III $166K
Senior Software Engineer $197K
Staff Software Engineer $261K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $225K
資料科學家
Median $145K

軟體工程經理
Median $253K
會計師
$96.5K

技術會計師

商業分析師
$207K
商務拓展
$311K
企業發展
$444K
資料分析師
$219K
資料科學經理
$289K
硬體工程師
$102K
人力資源
$139K
行銷
$107K
產品設計師
$214K
專案經理
$76.6K
專案管理師
$123K
銷售
$87.9K
技術專案經理
$177K
使用者體驗研究員
$76.6K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 SiriusXM，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at SiriusXM is 企業發展 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $444,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiriusXM is $177,383.

