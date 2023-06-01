公司目錄
Sales Impact Academy
認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Sales Impact Academy的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Sales Impact Academy is a leading go-to-market learning platform that provides structured education in sales and go-to-market for high-growth technology companies. It offers live online courses with high learning design principles and supports the skills development of over 12,000 learners across 280 customers, including Paypal, HubSpot, and Github. The platform has over 70 instructors, including industry experts from companies like Gong, Outreach, and Tableau. Sales Impact Academy is backed by VCs Stage 2 Capital, MIT, Hubspot Ventures, and Emerge Education.

    salesimpact.io
    網站
    2019
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    特色職位

      未找到Sales Impact Academy的特色職位

