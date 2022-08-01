公司目錄
Recogni
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    Recogni, with its unique approach to designing a vision-oriented inference artificial intelligence system from the ground up as a holistic module, will deliver unprecedented inference performance at more than 500x better power efficiency compared to other solutions, enabling novel edge processing at multiple points on vehicles to naturally offload central processing needs.​Building on a strong foundation of entrepreneurial team-building and operations experiences, our unique blend of proven track records in high-performance computing and distributed systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and imaging and vision systems is empowering us to accelerate the realization of fully-autonomous vehicles.

    http://recogni.com
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    60
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

