公司目錄
Oyster HR
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Oyster HR 薪資

Oyster HR的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$98,999到高端的行銷$235,620。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Oyster HR. 最後更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

人力資源
$166K
行銷
$236K
產品設計師
$99.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
產品經理
$148K
軟體工程師
$99K
技術專案經理
$149K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Oyster HR, е 行銷 at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $235,620. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Oyster HR, е $148,377.

特色職位

    未找到Oyster HR的特色職位

相關公司

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源