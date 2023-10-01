公司目錄
Nationale-Nederlanden 薪資

Nationale-Nederlanden的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$80,126到高端的專案經理$175,808。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Nationale-Nederlanden. 最後更新： 7/27/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $80.1K
資料科學家
$81.7K
專案經理
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
軟體工程經理
$131K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is 專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $106,199.

