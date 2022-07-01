National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration的最高薪資是多少？
The highest paying role reported at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is 氣象學家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration員工的薪資是多少？
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is $117,046.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 薪資
職稱
總薪酬中位數
Meteorologist Salary
$117,046
特色職位
未找到National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration的特色職位