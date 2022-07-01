公司目錄
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 薪資

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration的氣象學家薪資中位數為$117,046。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 最後更新： 7/28/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

氣象學家
$117K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is 氣象學家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,046. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is $117,046.

特色職位

    未找到National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration的特色職位

相關公司

  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Netflix
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源