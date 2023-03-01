公司目錄
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health 薪資

National Institutes of Health的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$74,625到高端的資訊技術專業人員$167,280。最後更新： 7/28/2025

$160K

資料科學家
Median $90K
軟體工程師
Median $150K
生物醫學工程師
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

商業分析師
$74.6K
資訊技術專業人員
$167K
機械工程師
$80.4K
專案經理
$157K
專案管理師
$149K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at National Institutes of Health is 資訊技術專業人員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Institutes of Health is $149,625.

其他資源