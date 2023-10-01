公司目錄
National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology 薪資

National Institute of Standards and Technology的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$60,300到高端的技術專案經理$195,020。

$160K

硬體工程師
$129K
光學工程師
$82.4K
軟體工程師
$60.3K

技術專案經理
$195K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at National Institute of Standards and Technology is 技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Institute of Standards and Technology is $105,880.

