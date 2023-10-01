National Information Solutions Cooperative的最高薪資是多少？
The highest paying role reported at National Information Solutions Cooperative is 軟體工程師 with a yearly total compensation of $88,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
National Information Solutions Cooperative員工的薪資是多少？
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Information Solutions Cooperative is $88,000.
National Information Solutions Cooperative 薪資
職稱
總薪酬中位數
Software Engineer Salary
$88,000
特色職位
未找到National Information Solutions Cooperative的特色職位