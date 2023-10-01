公司目錄
National Information Solutions Cooperative
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

National Information Solutions Cooperative 薪資

National Information Solutions Cooperative的軟體工程師薪資中位數為$88,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 National Information Solutions Cooperative. 最後更新： 7/27/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $88K

全端軟體工程師

缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at National Information Solutions Cooperative is 軟體工程師 with a yearly total compensation of $88,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Information Solutions Cooperative is $88,000.

特色職位

    未找到National Information Solutions Cooperative的特色職位

相關公司

  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源