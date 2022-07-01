公司目錄
National Capitol Contracting
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於National Capitol Contracting的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    網站
    2002
    成立年份
    80
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到National Capitol Contracting的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Dropbox
    • Microsoft
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源