Natera
Natera 福利

預估總價值： $2,543

保險、健康與保健
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Disability Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    • 家庭
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Learning and Development

